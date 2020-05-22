Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen are reuniting for a brand new BBC comedy series which they’ve filmed from their homes during lockdown. Titled Staged, the pair – who previously starred together in Amazon’s fantasy comedy-drama as Crowley the demon and Aziraphale the angel – will be playing the cast of a West End theater production who’ve been furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennant and Sheen will be joined by other house-bound actors, too, including Lucy Eaton, Anna Lundberg and Tennant’s wife Georgia Tennant. Staged will be a six-part series made up of 15-minute episodes. It will follow the cast as they attempt to keep up rehearsals on their play remotely, though the synopsis teases that their efforts will border “on the absurd and the humorous.” You can check out a short promo for Staged, featuring Tennant and Sheen, via the tweet below.

Created by Phin Glynn and Simon Evans, with Evans also serving as writer and director, Staged is produced by Glynn, Victor Glynn and Georgia Tennant. Tennant and Sheen stand as exec producers. It’ll premiere on BBC One next month and will then be made available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer. As you can see from this clip, it’s been produced completely in keeping with government guidelines on social distancing.

This isn’t the first time that the old friends have come together (remotely, of course) for special new content during lockdown. For the 30th anniversary of the publication of Good Omens on May 1st, the duo reprised their roles as Aziraphale and Crowley for a short video (which you can watch in the player above) that let us know how the supernatural beings were faring during the pandemic.

With Good Omens season 2 seeming unlikely, it’s certainly good to know we’ve got a new Tennant/Sheen TV show to enjoy.