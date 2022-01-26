‘Good Omens’ reveals full cast for season two

Good Omens season two has been in front of cameras since October, but it’s taken until now for the full cast of the much-anticipated sophomore run of the smash-hit Prime VIdeo fantasy series to be revealed.

Although the six-part 2019 debut run adapted the entirety of the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett, showrunner Gaiman has concocted a fresh storyline that brings back Aziraphale the angel (Michael Sheen) and Crowley the demon (David Tennant).

Sheen, Tennant, as well as Jon Hamm’s Gabriel, were previously confirmed to return. Not to mention Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn. Now, a range of other familar cast members have been announced to be joining them, alongside a few newcomers entering the world of Good Omens for the first time.

As per Deadline, Sir Derek Jacobi will reprise Metatron in season two, with Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, and Niamh Walsh all back on board, too, with the League of Gentlemen trio plus Walsh having memorable cameos in season one.

As for the newbies, Dame Siân Phillips (Dune) is on the call sheet, as is Tim Downie (Outlander), Peter Firman (The Magicians), Andi Osho (I May Destroy You), and Alex Norton (Pirates of the Caribbean). Character details for these additional roles have yet to be unveiled.

Deadline confirms, however, that a couple of majors players from the first run will not be back. Namely, Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand. Cumberbatch only appeared as Satan in a cameo in the season one finale, although McDormand narrated the whole season as the voice of God, so it’s unclear how her absence will affect the show’s format going forward.

Neil Gaiman said the following in a statement responding to the casting news:

“We are so thrilled that we were able to get so many fabulous actors to return to the Good Omens family. Some of them are reprising roles, some of them are playing completely new characters. And we are just as thrilled by the people coming to the Good Omens team for the first time. We have an ensemble cast of astonishing talent, and seeing what they’re giving us is a daily treat. I can’t wait until the rest of the world gets that treat, too.”

Douglas MacKinnon, director and co-showrunner, added:

“We are happily working our way through filming Good Omens 2 in Scotland and these new cast arrivals will only increase the pleasure of it all. The remarkable Scottish crew are loving making the magic that is Good Omens and we can’t wait to share our stories with the world.”

Good Omens season two, which will consist of six episodes, is currently shooting in Scotland.