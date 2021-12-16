Jon Hamm confirmed to return for ‘Good Omens’ season two

When Amazon announced Good Omens season two was happening over the summer, it wasn’t confirmed which of the A-list ensemble cast from the first season of the hit fantasy comedy-drama would be returning.

We knew leads Michael Sheen, Aziraphale the angel, and David Tennant, who plays Crowley the demon are back. And now, further casting announcements have arrived, confirming that Jon Hamm will be back as head angel Gabriel.

As reported by Deadline, Sheen, Tennant, and Hamm will be joined by new additions Liz Carr (Devs), Quelin Sepulveda (Havoc), and Shelley Conn (Bridgerton) in season two. Carr has signed on to play Saraqael, with Sepulveda portraying Muriel. Both characters are angels who will be joining fellow heaven-dweller Gabriel and his associates Michael (Doon Mackichan) and Uriel (Gloria Obianyo), who have likewise been confirmed to be reprising their roles.

Based on the beloved novel by Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett, GO season one followed Aziraphale and Crowley as they attempted to prevent the Anti-Christ from enacting Armageddon. Season two will be going beyond the book, though it is derived from concepts the two authors had for an unwritten sequel. It’ll begin with our angel and demon double act easing back into life amongst mortals in London’s Soho when they receive an unexpected messenger who presents them with a surprising mystery.

Gaiman is once again exec producing and, this time, also showrunning alongside returning director Douglas Mackinnon. Good Omens is currently shooting in Scotland. Amazon’s other Gaiman adaptation, Anansi Boys, inspired by African mythology and stars Malachi Kirby and Delroy Lindo, is also shooting in Scotland as well.

Jon Hamm has various projects on the way, including appearing opposite Tom Cruise in next year’s Top Gun: Maverick and appearing as himself on the current season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. His performance as the handsome yet haughty Gabriel was a highlight of season one, so fans should be excited to see more of him when Good Omens season two eventually gets here.