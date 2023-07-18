Home News

‘Good Omens’ season 2 ending might leave the door wide open for season 3

Season 2 isn't even here yet, but fans have cause for celebration.

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale and David Tennant as Crowley in 'Good Omens'
The second season of Good Omens is almost upon us, and with each day, the excitement builds. Despite not having laid their eyes on the show’s new episodes yet, fans are confident that season three is already in the bag. Why? Because of season two’s ending, of course.

In an interview with Radio Times, Maggie Service — who plays Maggie in the series — spoke about the upcoming season, and a very particular comment is throwing the fandom into a frenzy. Because the actress said that the ending of season two is not “tied up in a bow,” fans promptly took this as an indication that this installment will leave us with a cliffhanger. And for what reason would the writers have to wrap the season with unresolved plot beats? According to fans, there is none, unless they are confident that a third one is on the way.

Of course, despite fans’ confidence, it’s too early to launch the fireworks. As we all know, viewership is the only way to increase the chances of a TV show getting green-lit for another season, so Good Omens fans shouldn’t rely too much on other aspects.

That said, Neil Gaiman has made it clear that he would like for the show to be renewed, as there is still potential for much more. Regardless of season three speculation, it’s obvious that the upcoming episodes will make a lot of fans happy, so let’s just focus on that for now. One thing at a time.

Good Omens season two arrives on Prime Video on July 28.

