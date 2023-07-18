‘Good Omens’ season 2 release date and new cast members

The second season of Prime Video’s wonderful retelling of Good Omens is nearly upon us.

Audiences are already clamoring for more of Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale and David Tennant’s Crowley, and those demands are set to be met all too soon. Within weeks, we’ll be yearning for far more than the main two cast members, as they’re joined by many of the heavy-hitters from season one — including Jon Hamm and Derek Jacobi — along with several exciting newcomers.

Its been a bit of a wait since the first season of Good Omens dropped, but fans are convinced — thanks in part to assertions from Neil Gaiman himself — that it will be well worth the wait. The first season of the charming adaptation arrived on Prime Video at the end of May in 2019. In the four years since, the show’s only become more popular, and audiences are desperate to return to armageddon.

They’ll get their chance soon, when season two of Good Omens drops, in its entirety, on July 28, 2023.

Good Omens 2 new cast additions

Image via Prime Video

Several fresh additions are set to join returning favorites for season two, adding some extra spice to a story many thought concluded with the first season. Season two aims to welcome the talent of Alex Norton, who viewers might recognize from 2002’s The Count of Monte Cristo or from gaming’s Sea of Thieves, alongside The Sandman‘s Andi Osho, the original Dune‘s Dame Siân Phillips, The Magician‘s Pete Firman, Havoc‘s Quelin Sepulveda, Bridgerton‘s Shelley Conn, and Outlander‘s Tim Downie.

That’s on top of the likes of Nina Sosanya, Maggie Service, Gloria Obianyo, and Liz Carr, to name a few, all of whom are returning to the show, but as fresh characters. They smashed it out of the park last time, so we can’t wait to see what they drum up this time. With so many talented newcomers joining them, on top of the rife talent returning to set, season two of Good Omens is guaranteed to be a blast.