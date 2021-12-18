‘Good Omens’ star teases possible Aziraphale/Crowley romance in season 2

Amazon’s Good Omens became a huge smash back in spring 2019, and that was in large part thanks to the chemistry of its two leads, Michael Sheen and David Tennant. The fantasy comedy-drama saw the duo play Aziraphale the angel and Crowley the demon, who come together to avert Armageddon. While the series left the exact nature of their connection unspoken, many fans interpreted the pair as being romantically attracted to each other.

Over two years later, filming is now underway on Good Omens season 2, with details currently kept under lock and key. However, Sheen has offered an intriguing tease that seems to suggest Aziraphale and Crowley’s love for one another could deepen in this next batch of episodes. While chatting with Metro.co.uk, the Twilight actor was asked what fans can expect from the second season. Here’s what he had to say:

“You can expect an angel and a demon,” Sheen promised. “And that angel will look very much like he’s in love with that demon, I can guarantee that.”

In some ways, Sheen’s comments don’t tell us anything new. Looking and acting like he’s in love with Crowley is essentially Aziraphale’s MO, so he’s not necessarily confirming that there will be any development in this regard beyond the level of the pair’s friendship in season 1. And yet the star seems very keen to stress the connection between the angel and the demon by specifically mentioning the phrase “in love.”

With season 1 adapting the whole of the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett, season 2 is based on ideas the writers had for an unmade sequel. All we know is that the latest apocalypse will begin when an amnesiac angel visits Aziraphale and Crowley, drawing them into a new mystery. Jon Hamm has been confirmed to be reprising his role as Gabriel alongside Tennant and Sheen.

Good Omens season 2 is shooting in Scotland now. There’s been no word on when we can expect it to release as yet.