Gorgeous New Star Wars: Visions Poster Teases Incoming Anime

The Star Wars saga is embracing a whole new medium this month with the premiere of Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology series that comes from some of the most acclaimed anime studios around and features a star-studded voice cast. Ahead of all nine episodes of its first season launching later this September, a gorgeous new poster for Visions has arrived, which reminds us that the show will be available in two languages.

Characters from all nine episodes are portrayed in the poster. Highlighted against an elegant white background, there’s the Ronin from opening episode “The Duel”, which comes from Kamikaze Douga, the imposing, dark-armored Am from Studio Trigger’s “The Twins” and many more. In the gallery below, you can find both the English and Japanese versions of the poster, which were first shared by StarWars.com.

Viewers will be able to choose whether to listen to the Japanese or English dubs of the anime upon its launch. If you choose to watch the English dub, you’ll hear a ridiculously talented cast including Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, Simu Liu, David Harbour, Henry Golding, Jamie Chung, Star Trek legend George Takei and Temuera Morrison, once again playing Boba Fett.

Visions is less of a formal entry in the franchise and more of a showcase for what can be done with the Star Wars universe in an anime style, with the creators given freedom to break out of established canon. However, many episodes will be closely linked to specific points in the timeline. For instance, double-length finale “The Ninth Jedi” from Production I.G, is set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and promises to reveal the future of the Jedi Order.

Don’t miss Star Wars: Visions when it premieres on Disney Plus in just a couple of weeks on Wednesday, September 22nd.