Neil Patrick Harris, George Takei Lead Star Wars: Visions Cast List

The much anticipated anime anthology Star Wars: Visions got a proper trailer and surprise release date this morning, along with a star-studded cast list.

The anthology comprises nine shorts animated by famed Japanese studios, including TRIGGER, Science SARU, and Production IG, among others. Visions will premiere on Disney Plus on Sept. 22 in both Japanese and English thanks to a large ensemble of famed and veteran voice actors, ranging from Masaki Terasoma to George Takei.

Here’s the full list.

Star Wars: Visions English Voice Cast

The Duel: Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief)

Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief) Tatooine Rhapsody: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan) The Twins: Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N)

Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N) The Village Bride: Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku)

Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku) The Ninth Jedi: Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin)

Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin) T0-B1: Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka)

Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka) The Elder: David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder)

David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder) Lop & Ochō: Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi(Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer)

Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi(Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer) Akakiri: Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago)

Star Wars: Visions Japanese Voice Cast

The Duel: Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (Village Chief)

Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (Village Chief) Tatooine Rhapsody: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōsuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan)

Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōsuke Gotō (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan) The Twins: Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), TokuyoshiKawashima (B-20N)

Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), TokuyoshiKawashima (B-20N) The Village Bride: Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa (Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku)

Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa (Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku) The Ninth Jedi: Chinatsu Akasaki (Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin)

Chinatsu Akasaki (Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin) T0-B1: Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka)

Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka) The Elder: Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan)

Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan) Lop & Ochō: Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo), Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer)

Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo), Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer) Akakiri: Yū Miyazaki (Tsubaki), Lynn (Misa), Chō (Senshuu), Wataru Takagi (Kamahachi), Yukari Nozawa (Masago)

Star Wars fans can watch the upcoming Star Wars: Visions anthology series with subs or dubs when it lands later this fall. English or Japanese voice acting will both be provided to Disney Plus viewers.