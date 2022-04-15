Batman R.I.P.

Gotham Knights, the CW’s latest addition to its ever-growing slate of DC programming is now filming its pilot, and the latest glimpses from the set have revealed our first look at Bruce Wayne’s tombstone. Yes, that’s right, the Dark Knight will be dead in this show’s continuity, with the titular Knights being a team of teen vigilantes who must protect their city in the wake of the billionaire hero’s mysterious demise.

Twitter user @greg_tedesco shared a shot of Bruce’s gravestone, which is just as gothic and ornate as you would expect, after spotting it in the wild at a cemetery in Hamilton, Ontario. The headstone sports the fitting epitaph: “He lived in the shadows, Now he lives in our hearts.”

And here I thought I knew the stones in Hamilton Cemetery pretty well. I mean, there are a lot of bats around here…#HamOnt 🦇 pic.twitter.com/7f39LHHLcU — Greg Tedesco (@greg_tedesco) April 15, 2022

What’s more, user @ItsNateSheriff also shared a set video from the same location, revealing a snippet of filming of Wayne’s funeral.

Behind the scenes at Gotham Knights pilot episode funeral scene. Was cool to be able to see this happen today. pic.twitter.com/r7lWxbZfeA — Nate 🍁 (@ItsNateSherriff) April 14, 2022

Bruce might not be appearing on the series, then, but his presence will still be keenly felt. As for who killed him, that we don’t know, but the official synopsis confirms that the Gotham Knights will be framed for his murder, leading them to become outlaws.

And if you’re wondering how Bruce’s death lines up with Batwoman‘s alternate explanation of his absence, the answer is… it doesn’t. Gotham Knights is set in its own universe that’s separate from the Arrowverse’s Earth-Prime. Having said that, it is spearheaded by Batwoman veterans Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stotereux.

Gotham Knights stars an ensemble cast including Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe, Navia Robinson, and Tyler DiChiara as a range of familiar characters, including Stephanie Brown, Carrie Kelley, and Duela Dent. Supernatural icon Misha Collins, meanwhile, also features as Harvey Dent, though don’t expect him to become Two-Face right away. The show has yet to receive a series order, but if it does, it would be premiering this fall season.