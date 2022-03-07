The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’ pilot finds its first cast members

While the video game of the same name might’ve been delayed, The CW’s Gotham Knights TV series (which will be completely unconnected from the game) is pressing ahead. In fact, the cast is currently being assembled for its pilot, with the first two stars of this Batman-themed teen-flavored DC TV series now having been found. What’s more, the characters they’ll be playing have likewise been revealed.

As per Variety, Fallon Smythe (Grown-Ish) and Tyler DiChiara (Relish) have signed on to feature in the one-hour pilot presentation, with the aim being that the duo will continue on as regulars if the show gets picked up to series. Smythe plays Harper Row, described as “streetwise, acerbic, and often underestimated.” This “blue-haired bisexual” is said to be a “gifted-engineer who can fix anything.” However, what she wants most is to “repair” the broken lives of her and her brother.

DiChiara, meanwhile, is attached to play Harper’s brother, Cullen Row. After “years of hiding his true self from an abusive parent”, the transgender teen is tired of being “polite and agreeable.” Described as “clever and adept at reading human nature,” Cullen is “ready to fight his own battles.”

The series is set in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, which causes his rebellious adopted son to forge an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies after they are framed for the hero’s death. Now the city’s most wanted criminals, this adolescent band of misfits must fight to prove their innocence, all while protecting Gotham in the Dark Knight’s absence. Batwoman writers Natalia Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash serve as showrunners, with Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti exec producing. CW veteran Danny Cannon directs the pilot.

Gotham Knights isn’t the only YA ensemble DC show The CW is developing, as the network is also working on the David Ramsey-starring Justice U, about a group of superheroes attending university.