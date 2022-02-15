The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’ unveils logo and production start date

The CW’s Gotham Knights is rapidly moving towards production. This new show will continue to explore their strange and unique take on Gotham City, which is populated by characters with direct connections to Bruce Wayne/Batman without the Dark Knight ever appearing in person. However, their new show may confirm his fate, and it’s not pretty.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the ‘Gotham Knights’”

Now Pennyworth director Danny John Cannon has posted an image revealing the show’s logo and when production will begin:

It’s an austere logo and a fairly nondescript Gotham City (that may well just be a picture of New York). It’s too early to judge things by this picture, but to me, it looks reminiscent of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy aesthetic, so potentially a departure from the usual CW fare.

Here’s hoping we get some more details once production begins in April. I’ll be especially interested in which character his “rebellious adopted son” turns out to be (I’m hoping it’ll be the always fun Damian Wayne).

Batwoman‘s Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux will write and produce, with Natalie Abrams as a writer and co-executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce for Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Casting must be underway right now, so we should get some insight into Gotham Knights soon. More on this as we hear it.