Gotham Stars Haven’t Been Approached For Any DCEU Roles Yet

Gotham recently wrapped up its fifth and final season with a time jump and the reveal of Batman, albeit briefly. Although the series itself varied in quality, it was never afraid to gamble on more adventurous storylines and challenge its strong leading cast with multiple roles. However, it seems unlikely that we’ll be seeing more of the Gotham cast in future incarnations of the Dark Knight, at least according to recent interviews at Dragon Con in Atlanta.

A number of the stars discussed their time on Gotham and future plans while at the convention, including David Mazouz (Bruce Wayne), Sean Pertwee (Alfred Pennyworth), Robin Lord Taylor (Oswald Cobblepot), Maggie Geha (Ivy Pepper) and Donal Logue (Harvey Bullock). Logue was particularly keen to point out the need to keep their universes separate from other takes on Batman, commenting as so on being approached by Warner Bros. or DC to appear in one of their films:

“Not yet, but I do think, honestly, they really — for better or worse, and I totally understand — they keep the cinematic and the television universes separate. If they’re approaching Joaquin Phoenix to do something, they’re not gonna ask Cameron [Monaghan] to audition. It’s a totally separate thing. And maybe it’s good. I like we have our corner of the world.”

Gotham's Batman 1 of 3

While it may be intriguing to see characters from Gotham crop up in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event, it could be one too many references for the Arrowverse to handle. There was talk of a potential Catwoman spinoff at one point, too, while others see an ongoing comic book series as the best medium for picking up on the events of Gotham‘s fifth season and the version of Bruce Wayne and Batman we see in the finale.

For now though, at least, we’ll be getting a lot more live-action Batman stories to enjoy, from the confirmed appearances of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” to Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne in Titans, as well as the upcoming reboot of the character with Robert Pattinson for The Batman.

If given the chance, though, who would you want to see a Gotham actor playing a role in another Batman property? As always, share your thoughts in the comments section down below.