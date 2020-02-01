Grant Gustin Congratulates Arrow Cast And Crew After Finale

The finale of Arrow was as momentous as it was emotional, for not only did it serve as an end to a long-running series, but also a turning point for the multiverse of heroes.

With so many successful shows, it’s easy to forget that the Arrowverse actually had humble beginnings. Who would’ve guessed that the story of Green Arrow and his crusade to save Starling City would ultimately lead to the biggest crossover event in the history of television as “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” not to mention the formation of a Justice League for The CW’s multiverse?

This week, fans had to say goodbye to the show that kickstarted it all, and while we still haven’t recovered from the emotional rollercoaster of the finale, this is also equally, if not devastatingly more, difficult for the people that have been involved with the making of the show over the past 8 years. That’s why The Flash star, Grant Gustin, decided to take to Instagram and thank the cast and crew for their incredible work on the series.

You can check out Gustin’s heartfelt message below:

As fans would tell you, Gustin’s Barry Allen has been there with Oliver Queen from almost the beginning, making his first appearance in the second season of Arrow all the way back in 2013. This is what ultimately led to the production of The Flash, and the rest is now history. That’s why this message, especially coming from the Scarlet Speedster, is all the more gut-punching when you consider the shared history between the two characters.

After Stephen Amell’s own emotional parting words and Katie Cassidy’s bittersweet goodbye, Gustin’s remarks once again remind us that we really have come to the end, and whether we like it or not, we have to live in a world where, like Oliver himself claims during the Crisis, there are no more stories about the Green Arrow to tell. Though if executive producer Marc Guggenheim’s recent words are anything to go by, never say never when it comes to a possible return.