Arrow Star Stephen Amell Shares Emotional Goodbye Before Series Finale

We’re mere hours away from the series finale of Arrow and the Green Arrow himself has decided to preemptively break our hearts with an emotional goodbye on Twitter.

By the end of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” worlds lived, worlds died, and the universe will never be the same again. Indeed, the conclusion of the biggest crossover event in the history of television also culminated in the prophesied death of Oliver Queen. The story of the green-hooded vigilante came to an end after he sacrificed himself to kindle the rebirth of the multiverse, bringing about a new age with the formation of Earth-Prime that united every hero from across the Arrowverse.

Now, after more than 8 years of carrying this franchise with his tears and sweats, Stephen Amell will retire tonight as the Green Arrow and give up the mantle to the future generation. The final episode, titled “Fadeout,” promises to be an emotional rollercoaster for fans of the show, and if Amell’s bittersweet goodbye on Twitter is any indication, we’re totally unprepared for what’s to come.

The actor recently tweeted a personal note and thanked fans for following him on this journey, saying:

Today’s bittersweet. Arrow meant so much to me for so many years. It was a transformative journey… but it was time to let it go. I lace my boots and don the hood one last time tonight. I’ll forever cherish being an ambassador for Oliver Queen. Thank you for the honor. pic.twitter.com/pTxgtCWyqu — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 28, 2020

As for people who wonder if Oliver will actually appear in this final episode, since he’s already perished by the end of the crossover event, executive producer Marc Guggenheim assures us that they’ve come up with the perfect idea to wrap the story up.

“It definitely made it more of a challenge, let’s put it that way. It definitely required a different kind of finale. The good news is that we’ve had this plan in place for over a year, so that’s a long time to think about something. It’s a long time to come up with ideas and sort of stress-test ideas. We just embraced the idea that this would be a more of an epilogue, more of a coda type of finale, than a finale where everything blows up or a major storyline is resolved.”

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Speedster and the Girl of Steel have both paid tribute to Stephen Amell’s triumphant run as the main star of Arrow, altogether setting the stage for the end of the story. So, let’s just hope that tonight’s finale doesn’t leave us in an inconsolable state.