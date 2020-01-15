Crisis On Infinite Earths Fans Heartbroken Over Oliver’s Final Death

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” concluded last night, with the final two episodes – unfolding across Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow – seeing the heroes rebooting reality and saving the multiverse. But it came with a cost. Oliver Queen, who already died rescuing the people of Earth-38 in the first episode of the crossover, perished for a second and final time in “Part 4” while battling the Anti-Monitor.

Having been imbued with the cosmic powers of the Spectre by Jim Corrigan while in Purgatory, Oliver was able to take on the evil villain for a while and release a massive amount of energy that kickstarted the birth of a new multiverse. It was then up to the seven Paragons to focus on the concepts they represent – Hope, Faith, Love, Destiny, Humanity, Strength and Truth. After it was done, Barry and Kara found the dying Oliver and stayed with him until he passed away.

And as expected, fans aren’t handling his death at all well. Here are just a few of the most intense reactions you’ll find on social media…

I can’t believe that Oliver is actually gone. If you need me, I’ll be in a dark room crying for the next month #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Oliver Queen (@TheGreenArro) January 15, 2020

He died a true hero.

Oliver Queen dies to save all the universes, he dies as a true hero #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/mWbjAdnVBq — elly (@chrixswook) January 15, 2020

Some fans picked up on the symbolic importance of Oliver’s death and how he rebuilt the multiverse – just as Arrow originally kicked off the Arrowverse.

I see what you did there @StephenAmell. “Arrow lit the spark and Flash fanned the flame.” As if I wasn’t already heartbroken enough. 🥺 I shouldn’t be surprised though. #CrisisOfInfiniteEarths #arrow — Oliver Queen (@hoodvigilante13) January 15, 2020

For others, the scene in the Arrowcave in Part 5, with Diggle getting emotional and the mention of Felicity, was the real gut-punch.

“He’s my brother and I failed him twice.” YALL JOHN DIGGLE REALLY MAKING ME EMOTIONAL. ALSO FELICITY TRIED LOOKING FOR HIM. 😭😭😭🥺🥺#CrisisOfInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/zwPKtZnnan — karentina. (@oIiversfeIicity) January 15, 2020

See what I mean?

OLIVER QUEEN DIED TWICE AND HIS WIFE AND BROTHER WEREN’T BY HIS SIDE!! THAT’S SOME BULLSHIT! #Arrow #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/fig43B2TMW — Nas (@TheSunCameOut) January 15, 2020

And what were Oliver’s last words to his final enemy? A callback to his old catchphrase, of course.

“You have failed this universe” @StephenAmell aka Oliver Queen is such a G….I’m an emotional wreck right now while watching #CrisisOfInfiniteEarths pic.twitter.com/Sj0VEjnRPS — M.G. Thorne (@thorne_g) January 15, 2020

Many picked up on how Oliver’s role in “Crisis” effectively mirrored Iron Man’s in Avengers: Endgame.

Oliver Queen is the DC T.V equivalent of Tony Stark. Thank you, Stephen. 💚🎯 #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Gina (@ginampedraza) January 15, 2020

But wait, you could argue that Green Arrow is an even bigger hero than Marvel’s Tony Stark. If you count the lives they saved, Oliver definitely has the advantage…

Tony stark just brought back half the universe. OLIVER QUEEN SAVED THE WHOLE MULTIVERSE. — Armani 🇩🇴🇪🇨 (@BubbleCumPapi) January 15, 2020

Remember, while next week’s Arrow is a backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries, Stephen Amell will somehow return as Oliver one more time post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” in the series finale. So, get ready to cry your eyes out all over again in a couple of weeks.