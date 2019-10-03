Grey Hulk Will Feature In The Disney Plus She-Hulk Show

The upcoming She-Hulk show for Disney Plus is already building a lot of buzz, thanks to the fact that Mark Ruffalo will reportedly be making an appearance alongside his female counterpart. But that’s not all, as according to our sources – the same ones who told us about the series way back in April before Marvel officially announced it – Grey Hulk will be part of the show, too. If this turns out to be true, and there’s no reason it wouldn’t given that these are also the same sources who told us the studio was doing a Ms. Marvel series before it was revealed at D23, then we could be seeing a range of different gamma-induced Hulks roaming the screen when She-Hulk eventually arrives on the streaming service.

For those not in the know, the Grey Hulk is another persona of Bruce Banner, one in conflict with the more familiar Green, or Savage, Hulk. The Grey Hulk represents the darker side of Banner’s personality, and has at various points acted as a mob enforcer.

Compared to Savage Hulk, the grey version typically has greater intelligence and has gone by the alias “Joe Fixit,” even donning a natty suit from time to time. Like the Savage Hulk, Grey Hulk’s strength increases with anger, but at a slower rate due to his more rational personality.

In MCU terms, Grey Hulk may be set against the Smart Hulk of Avengers: Endgame and could tie into Ruffalo’s cameo in the series. However, a grey version of She-Hulk’s Jennifer Walters has been used in her comic appearances, too, so this may be a way to compensate for Walters being typically more in control of her abilities than Banner. Ruffalo might even appear to help Walters understand the extent of her powers.

In any case, according to our sources, we could also be getting Red Hulk, the persona of General Ross, along with other Hulk villains turning up in the show. Of course, there’s still a long time to wait until we actually see She-Hulk, but watch this space for more news of Grey, Red or Green Hulks as the series moves towards casting and production.