‘Gross’: ‘Big Brother’ feedsters have discovered a new season 26 showmance and are quietly trying not to gag

Big Brother fans are saying that season 26 might be the best season to date, but IMO, just one thing is missing from the beloved competition series: showmances.

Although Rubina Bernabe and Tucker Des Lauriers had some flirtatiousness going on earlier in the season, after the latter’s untimely eviction, love has been missing in the Big Brother house (AKA Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles). Well, aside from the extremely loose love triangle between Cam Sullivan-Brown, Makensy Manbeck, and Chelsie Baham, of course…

Fortunately for romance-lovers all across America, two houseguests have allegedly formed an unexpected connection with one another, but unfortunately, it has not been well received by fans of the show. Keep scrolling for all of the details as to how Quinn Martin and Leah Peters developed their shocking showmance, as well as what feedsters really think of the unlikely pair.

Quinn and Leah are secretly a showmance

According to @tommyitaliano_, numerous moments have resulted in an speculated showmance between Quinn Martin and Leah Peters, detailing said moments in a TikTok video shared yesterday (September 8).

For starters, while washing dishes alongside Kimo Apaka, the Hawaii native asked Leah who she is feeling the most in the house, as individuals like Quinn Martin, Joseph Rodriguez, and Cam Sullivan-Brown have all expressed interest in her. Replying with Quinn, it is safe to say that Leah has at least some interest in the nurse recruiter, but it is unclear whether or not her feelings are legitimate.

Nonetheless, the true intentions of Leah’s flirtatiousness were confirmed in a second conversation, which happened between Quinn and Leah (AKA Le’Quinn) themselves. Clearly flirting with one another any chance they get, the Oklahoma native asked Leah if their relationship is “strategic or real,” to which she replied “probably the second one.” Does anyone else hear wedding bells, or is it just us?

After things had been heating up for quite some time — with Leah trying to kiss Quinn, and the pair getting extremely comfortable with one another during the latter’s Head of Household reign — Le’Quinn was caught sneaking back into the room late at night on Saturday (September 7), leaving Big Brother feedsters to believe that the pair was partaking in some NSFW activities away from the rest of the group.

While some people are oh-so supportive of Le’Quinn, others are disgusted by the idea of a showmance between Quinn and Leah, taking to the comment section of @tommyitaliano_’s TikTok video to share their true thoughts:

“OMG ain’t no wayyyyy” “Oh hellllllllll nah” “OMG gross lol”

Is Le’Quinn real, or is Leah Peters simply using Quinn Martin to further her position in the game? To see where things go from here, tune into brand new episodes of Big Brother 26 Sundays at 9pm ET/PT, as well as Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT on CBS (with next-day streaming on Paramount Plus, of course).

With the removal of the AI Arena, the stakes are higher than ever before, and we cannot contain our excitement for the second half of the season!

