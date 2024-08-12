‘Big Brother 26’ rascal Tucker Des Lauriers is friends with a surprising ‘BB’ winner, and the fandom is positively shooketh

Tucker Des Lauriers is the star of Big Brother 26 so far, solidifying himself as a force to be reckoned with after making one of the riskiest moves in the history of the show.

In week three, Tucker won the Power of Veto as a nominee, but made the controversial choice to play it on another nominee instead (AKA Angela Murray), ultimately leaving himself at risk of eviction. Fortunately, Tucker won the AI Arena competition and Kenney Kelly was evicted — allowing Tucker to see another week — but it’s safe to say that we were on the edge of our seats the whole entire time!

Based on how cutthroat and flashy Tucker is playing the game after only a few weeks, some fans believe that he has never seen an episode of Big Brother. Being too boisterous is one of the biggest mistakes that you can make on the beloved competition series, and if he was seriously a superfan, he wouldn’t be THAT dumb. Right?

Believe it or not, this Boston boy actually has close ties to someone who had a great deal of success on Big Brother, but perhaps Tucker did not take any of his advice on how to actually bring home the bacon…

According to the 30-year-old himself, Big Brother 16 runner-up and Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore is Tucker’s friend from back home, spilling the tea to houseguests Kimo Apaka, Joseph Rodriguez, and Angela Murray — as well as those who were tuned into the 24-hour live feeds — last night, Aug. 11.

#BB26 Tucker "My friend Cody was on here and on Traitors". Feeds cut. pic.twitter.com/qQjEzf1X0p — BB Live Updaters #bb26 (@BBLiveUpdaters) August 12, 2024

“my friend cody was on here and traitors”



oh so they besties 😭 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/rTmXofNh2z — #1 Blue, Cedric, and Tucker Stan (@bluestanpurr) August 12, 2024

Naturally, this caused Big Brother fans to do some social media sleuthing to try and figure out how Tucker and Cody know each other, ultimately uncovering a few photos of the pair at a Christmas party.

was i the only one who didn’t know tucker and cody calafiore were boys like this is mind boggling information to me #BB26 pic.twitter.com/2QtyqD18ba — natalie (@hisamapologist) August 12, 2024

I thought we already knew Tucker was friends with Cody? #Bb26 pic.twitter.com/WytOeX5Ng3 — ArcadeCrave 🇬🇭 🩸🪓🩸 T'KOR/MATT STAN #BB26 (@LoudlyIncorrect) August 12, 2024

Friendship is so funny because how did Cody and Tucker become friends #bb26 https://t.co/uJJMStATeU — Chelsea (@bbchelli) August 12, 2024

While a majority of Big Brother fans were shook by this duo, others remember an oh-so telling tweet from Cody as soon as the Big Brother 26 cast dropped. The New Jersey native shared at the time, “I’ve known someone on this cast for years 🤣🤫 #BB26 so pumped!! Who do think it is?” and we now know that it is the one and only Tucker Des Lauriers.

Cody told us kinda about knowing Tucker when the cast dropped lol #BB26 https://t.co/GCg1MtiQn5 — bibi. (@bibigbrother) August 12, 2024

Do we think that Tucker will follow in the footsteps of his longtime friend, ultimately coasting to finale night and earning the $750k cash prize? Based on the chaos he has caused in the Big Brother house (AKA Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles) so far, signs point to no, but the only way to find out for yourself is to catch brand new episodes of Big Brother 26 on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT and Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.

With Quinn Martin using his Deepfake Head of Household advantage, things are definitely starting to heat up…

