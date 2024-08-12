What happened on ‘Big Brother’ season 26, episode 12?

With the wishy-washy Kenney Kelly finally being eliminated from Big Brother 26 on Thursday, Aug. 8, the hit competition show returned to its regularly scheduled programming on Sunday, Aug. 11, crowning the fourth Head of Household of the season. Well, at least that’s what we thought, but with Quinn Martin’s Deepfake Head of Household advantage still in play — given to him by Ainsley (AKA BBAI) on day one — it looks like plans have gone awry…

Who won Head of Household?

Image via CBS

To determine the Head of Household for week four, contestants competed in a competition called “Bad AI,” where they went head-to-head to find errors in AI-generated images, which happened to include numerous Big Brother fan favorites and winners, including Taylor Hale, America Lopez, and Matt Turner. Getting eliminated one-by-one by either guessing too slow or guessing incorrectly, Angela Murray made an enemy in Brooklyn Rivera, as she called her up to compete numerous times with no explanation. Nonetheless, the final showdown was between Cam Sullivan-Brown and Angela, with the latter emerging victorious.

With Angela having the most chaotic week one HOH reign in the history of Big Brother, fans of the social-strategy game were eager to see if her week four HOH reign would prove equally tumultuous. Unfortunately for the real estate agent, her time as the Head of Household was cut short, as Quinn decided to use his Deepfake Head of Household advantage to overthrow her, despite telling his fellow contestants that he has no plans to use it. Poor Angela!

Who is nominated for eviction?

Images via CBS

For those in need of a refresher, the Deepfake Head of Household advantage gives Quinn the power to overthrow someone’s HOH reign, secretly controlling their nominations, as well as any replacement nominations. Deciding to use said advantage, Quinn — disguised as a hologram of Angela — nominated Tucker Des Lauriers, Makensy Manbeck, and Cedric Hodges for eviction, against Angela’s wishes.

Given the fact that the nominations did not go Angela’s way, will one of these nominees manage to win the Power of Veto, securing their safety once and for all? The only way to find out is to tune into a brand new episode of Big Brother 26 Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.

Furthermore, to see how the rest of the season unfolds, catch brand new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT, as well as every Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm ET/PT. With all of Ainsley’s advantages being used already, it looks like the game will be an even playing field from here on out, and it will be interesting to see who prevails…

