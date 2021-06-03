Hailee Steinfeld Reportedly Didn’t Get Along With Jeremy Renner On Hawkeye Set

The next Hawkeye is on her way to the MCU. Hailee Steinfeld is making her debut as fan favorite heroine Kate Bishop in Disney Plus’ upcoming Hawkeye TV series, which will feature Jeremy Renner reprising his role as founding Avenger Clint Barton as he trains up his archer protégé to step into his shoes. The bond between Clint and Kate will be the backbone of the show, then, but a new rumor is pointing to there being some friction between the two stars on set.

Hawkeye completed its production back in April, and it’s now being claimed that Steinfeld didn’t get along with Renner during the shoot. This comes our way via Reddit, so take that how you will, but it has to be said that the source of this intel – u/SpideyForever245 – has proven to be accurate in the past. They correctly leaked that Julia Louis-Dreyfus would cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for example.

According to this Redditor, “someone at Marvel” told them that Steinfeld “did not really get along with Jeremy Renner on the set of Hawkeye.” They don’t go into any more details other than that, but it seems the close mentor/student the pair will portray on screen was not reflected in real life. It’s interesting that it’s said Steinfeld is the one with beef against Renner. This suggests there’s not a full-blown feud between the duo, but more that Renner’s personality rubbed Steinfeld up the wrong way.

Back in 2019, Renner’s reputation took a beating following some serious allegations levelled at him by his ex-wife, which led to much speculation that the Avengers: Endgame star’s spinoff would be canned. Clearly, that wasn’t the case but it seems possible that this will be Renner’s final MCU appearance, with Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop taking over as the new Hawkeye, as per the comics. So, even if there is some bad blood between the two, it might not pose an ongoing problem to the franchise.

Hawkeye is due to premiere on Disney Plus in late 2021. Before that, Loki debuts on June 9th.