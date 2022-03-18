‘Halo’ star reached out to Pedro Pascal, and it wasn’t for helmet advice

The new Halo series coming to Paramount Plus stars Pablo Schreiber as super-soldier Master Chief, and the actor revealed that he called in a favor to another helmeted famous warrior, namely The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal.

Schreiber has been in multiple popular shows, including Orange Is the New Black, American Gods, and Defending Jacob, but his new role is arguably his biggest yet, given the huge fanbase that have been invested in the video game mythology for years.

In an interview with TV Line, Schreiber disclosed what his personal request entailed, and it didn’t involve the costume.

“But I did call [Pedro] and ask him for a birthday video for my kid! From one helmeted soldier to another, ‘Can I just get a little birthday shout-out?’ He was very amenable to that, and sent me one immediately.”

Visually, the characters are comparable, in that they each wear armored suits with their faces completely covered by a helmet. In the Halo video game, Master Chief is known for keeping his helmet on and doesn’t show his face. The show’s executive producer Kiki Wolfkill said it was important to see John outside of the armor, noting that it’s been done in books and extended stories before.

In The Mandalorian, Din Djarin rarely ever takes off his helmet because he follows a creed which prevents him from doing so, lest he resign from being a true Mandalorian. When he finally does take it off, it’s from a place of desperation and deep emotion that changes him.

Schreiber additionally stated that “you really want to have a strong relationship with your protagonist character, and to follow him along you need to have access to the face”, so there was little chance they’d keep his handsome visage obscured for the entirety of a blockbuster series that’s already been renewed for a second season.

Although this decision has caused some controversy within the avid fanbase, it’s something they’ll have to get used to. The show reportedly costs $10 million per episode, and it’s the streaming service’s shot at a major action franchise.

Halo premieres on Paramount Plus on March, 24.