How Old Is Hange Zoe In Attack On Titan?

The current commander of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan Hange Zoe is one of the secondary characters featured prominently in the series.

Taking over command after being named the successor of the Scout Regiment by former Commander Erwin Smith, Zoe goes from being an obsessed researcher and squad leader to being in control of all the scout patrol troops.

The anime and manga do reveal some of Zoe’s past and how she would up being a part of the Scout Regiment, but there are still other things that aren’t revealed about the character.

How old is Hange Zoe?

An exact age for Zoe is never revealed in neither the anime nor manga, but with information, we have on other characters we estimate it is around 28-30 when she is first introduced in season one.

According to Attack on Titan manga creator, Hajime Isayama, one of the Scout Regiments key figures, and an important character for the series, Captain Levi Ackerman is in his early 30’s when we first meet him. It’s also revealed that Zoe is two years younger than Levi meaning that she has either just turned 30 or is in her late 20’s when she’s introduced to audiences in the year 850.

Though we can’t know for sure, the final season of Attack on Titan takes place in the year 854 so it’s likely that at the most recent stopping point of the show, Zoe is aged between 32 and 34 years old. With less than a season of episodes left to air and the manga being complete the chances that her age is officially revealed are extremely low.