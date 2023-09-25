Has Dan Stevens replaced Justin Roiland in ‘Rick and Morty?’

Justin Roiland is still busy navigating allegations against him — this time those of sexual assault and engaging in disturbing interactions with young fans. But nothing has stopped Rick and Morty from moving forward into the future, with the recently debuted season 7 teaser flaunting new voices for its lead characters that were previously voiced by Roiland.

So, naturally, the current question taking over the internet is not what Roiland thinks about his replacement, but who these replacements are in the first place. Adult Swim has yet to open its mystery box and divulge the name of the actors (yes, plural as unless our ears grew cotton of their own that was definitely two different voices for Rick and Morty). But the Force seems to have switched galaxies because it is certainly strong with the notion that at least one of them (or both) is being played by actor Dan Stevens.

Is Dan Stevens really the new voice for Rick as well as Morty?

Photo via FX

Nope, not at all. The actor has a distinct voice and neither the scientist nor the 14-year-old sound like Stevens in disguise.

Then why did the rumor find any life in the first place? Well, because the Beauty and Beast actor did replace Roiland recently, just not in Rick and Morty.

After the domestic allegations against Roiland surfaced, Adult Swim was not the only one to cut ties with him as Hulu Originals and 20th Century Animation also parted ways with the director and voice actor by dropping him from Solar Opposites, a show that he not only created but also lent his voice to in the form of the Earth-hating alien Korvo. In June this year, it was announced that Stevens would be talking over the role, giving Korvo a brand new regal British accent in its fourth season.

The announcement soon led to speculations of Rick and Morty pulling off a similar trick even though the animated series would not have been a big fan of giving its characters drastic voice makeovers — unlike Solar Opposites — and instead prefer to replicate how they have sounded all these years (as proven by the new teaser). But the initial theorizing was enough to cause confusion as many have become convinced that Dan Stevens is the new voice for Rick and Morty.

For those of you who don’t know, Dan Stevens is now taking over as the roles of Rick and Morty. The new VA should take me about two weeks to adapt to. https://t.co/zD1fKK2vHx — Gamertendo (COMMS OPEN 0/7) (@xbox_fan69) September 25, 2023

However, unless Stevens has been sitting on his hidden talent of perfectly mimicking how Roiland voiced the characters, chances of him being the face behind the mic in Rick and Morty are non-existent.