Rick and Morty’ season 7 teaser reveals surprisingly believable replacements for Justin Roiland

Finally, we get to hear the new voices for Rick and Morty. Yes, you read that right. Voices, plural. Adult Swim is keeping tight-lipped about the whole thing, but they’ll be a separate voices for both Rick and Morty.

In just over a minute, we get a lengthy showcase of both Rick and Morty’s new voices for the upcoming Season 7, which are actually very believable replacements for Justin Roiland, who parted ways with the team due to domestic abuse allegations.

We see Rick and Morty in all-out Men in Black gear taking down aliens, reuniting with Birdperson and Squanchy for inter-dimensional adventures, and enlisting the help of the Smith family to take on otherworldly forces.

This is not a hologram. Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres October 15th @ 11pm #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/qDYKYRtub5 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 25, 2023

For the most part, Rick and Morty fans are in agreement that the new voices pass inspection. There are very few criticisms, mostly for Rick’s voice as opposed to Morty’s. The majority find that Morty’s voice is spot-on, whereas Rick’s is a little weaker in some instances, specifically where the high notes aren’t landing with the same vigor as Roiland’s attempt.

But you can’t afford to be too picky in situations like these. Personally, I find that the new voices are fitting replacements for the originals, and the new season looks extremely promising. The voice acting is impressive, so we’ll remain cautiously optimistic for when the next chapter lands on October 15 at 11pm on Adult Swim.