Rick and Morty’ season 7 teaser reveals surprisingly believable replacements for Justin Roiland

Image via Adult Swim

Finally, we get to hear the new voices for Rick and Morty. Yes, you read that right. Voices, plural. Adult Swim is keeping tight-lipped about the whole thing, but they’ll be a separate voices for both Rick and Morty.

In just over a minute, we get a lengthy showcase of both Rick and Morty’s new voices for the upcoming Season 7, which are actually very believable replacements for Justin Roiland, who parted ways with the team due to domestic abuse allegations.

We see Rick and Morty in all-out Men in Black gear taking down aliens, reuniting with Birdperson and Squanchy for inter-dimensional adventures, and enlisting the help of the Smith family to take on otherworldly forces.

For the most part, Rick and Morty fans are in agreement that the new voices pass inspection. There are very few criticisms, mostly for Rick’s voice as opposed to Morty’s. The majority find that Morty’s voice is spot-on, whereas Rick’s is a little weaker in some instances, specifically where the high notes aren’t landing with the same vigor as Roiland’s attempt.

But you can’t afford to be too picky in situations like these. Personally, I find that the new voices are fitting replacements for the originals, and the new season looks extremely promising. The voice acting is impressive, so we’ll remain cautiously optimistic for when the next chapter lands on October 15 at 11pm on Adult Swim.

Chynna Wilkinson
About the author

Chynna Wilkinson

For over 7 years, Chynna has been a noteworthy presence within creative media. As a self- proclaimed geek and driven by a passion for horror, comic books, video games, and modern cinema, she takes pride in providing only the best publications. She likes to label herself as an innovative writer doing what she loves, especially when it concerns her favorite interests. Aside from personal written projects, she can be credited as an award-winning screenwriter, published poet, and accomplished academic writer. She has taken the media industry by storm, producing short stories, screenplays, articles, features, and poetry that thoroughly engage, excite and thrill those fortunate enough to read them. She enjoys watching anime, horror movies, and animated shows; her life revolves around cinema, video games, and tasteful literature.