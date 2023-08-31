All ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 episode titles

Since the channel parted ways with co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland, who was accused of felony domestic violence by his ex-partner in 2020, Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty has been on an understated rocky ride. You know, just Hollywood shenanigans. Meanwhile, Adult Swim had to publicly announce its decision to part ways with the talent extravaganza, even though there is currently no news regarding who will replace the voice actor in the upcoming season.

Still, the news isn’t all bad. Season 7 is on its way to return this fall, after a long break away from the limelight. Fans were already showered with promotional activities from the channel, including a whole new poster teasing the new season, and of course, the long-awaited release date. Just a few hours ago, we were also blessed with the episode titles and their respective descriptions. So hold on to your horses, and try to dissect the possible happenings in each episode.

Rick and Morty‘s season 7 episode titles

The episode titles were actually revealed on Adult Swim’s official YouTube channel, and needless to say, they are Wubba Lubba Dub Dub-licious. With plenty of hints and references to our favorite characters, the surprise came at the perfect timing, just when we were all awaiting any reveals regarding the new season. On that note, here’s the entire list of episodes by order of appearance in the video, with their titles and descriptions:

“How Poopy Got His Poop Back” – Broh, Come Out With Us, You’re Being So Boring, Dude

“The Jerrick Trap” – Gotta be mindful Broh, big brain stuff here.

“Air Force Wong” – Virginia is For Lovers Broh

“That’s Amorte” – Broh, That’s-A Some Good Spaghetti

“Unmortricken” – Rick And Morty Wilding Out, Broh. They getting up to stuff.

“Rickfending Your Mort” – Gotta keep those receipts, Dawg.

“Wet Kuat Amortican Summer” – High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one.

“Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie” – Action! Adventure! It’s a whole movie, Broh!

“Mort: Ragnarick” – Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear.

“Fear no Mort” – Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh.

Although you can hardly predict what is going to happen in each episode (it is Rick and Morty, after all), the show’s original comedic essence is back in full force for the new season, and hopefully unaffected by Roiland’s departure. In the meantime, the remaining six seasons are available on Adult Swim, Hulu, and MAX, with the new season arriving on our screens on October 15.