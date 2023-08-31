Official ‘Rick and Morty’ episode titles revealed but still no sign of replacement voice for Justin Roiland

Last week, the official Rick and Morty X (formerly Twitter) account unveiled an official poster for the upcoming Season 7, but fans grew concerned from the lack of announcement informing them of Justin Roiland’s replacement. In 2020, Roiland was arrested and charged with domestic assault in connection with an alleged incident involving a woman he was dating at the time. After the charges, several minors came forward and accused Roiland of sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo movement.

Adult Swim parted ways with Roiland as the internet had branded him a sexual predator, leaving the fate of his and Dan Harmon’s comedy Rick and Morty indeterminable. The case has since been dismissed, but Roiland hasn’t yet been reinstated. Adult Swim have neglected to confirm who will be replacing Roiland as the voice of both Rick and Morty for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to air on October 15.

And here we are, just over a month and a half away from Season 7 with no Rick and no Morty. There have been rumors that Adult Swim will continue with Roiland’s voice using pre-recorded lines from past sessions, but that seems insufficient for an entire 10-episode run. Several fans submitted both serious and satire auditions, but Adult Swim have remained tight-lipped.

But at least we have the episode titles, so that’s something to distract us from the inevitable downfall the series will face if the new actor doesn’t deliver (no pressure, whoever you are).

The Rick and Morty Season 7 episode titles are as follows:

Episode 1: “How Poopy Got His Poop Back”

Episode 2: “The Jerrick Trap”

Episode 3: “Air Force Wong”

Episode 4: “That’s Amorte”

Episode 5: “Unmortricken”

Episode 6: “Rickfending Your Mort”

Episode 7: “Wet Kuat Amortican Summer”

Episode 8: “Rise of the Numbericons”

Episode 9: “Mort: Ragnarick”

Episode 10: “Fear No Mort”

Starting October 15, Rick and Morty will air weekly at 11:00 am EST/8:00 am PST on Adult Swim.