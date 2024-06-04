Amandla Stenberg in The Acolyte
Photo via Lucasfilm/Disney Plus
Category:
TV
Disney

Has Disney Plus already cancelled ‘The Acolyte?’

Is 'The Acolyte' already calling it a night?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 12:14 pm

The Acolyte has been in the works for a long time. Way back in 2020, which feels almost as long ago now as the High Republic era, Russian Doll showrunner Leslye Headland was announced to be working on a Star Wars TV show. Finally, four years later, the resulting series has hit streaming.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, despite its long uphill battle to reach our screens, it seems some are already wishing it away. Rumors have swirled that Lucasfilm had secretly already pulled the plug on The Acolyte before its first season had even begun airing. But is there any truth to this? Could the series be heading for the fastest canceling in the Star Wars universe since Gina Carano?

Is The Acolyte returning after season 1?

The Acolyte banner poster
Image via Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

As of the time of writing, no, The Acolyte is not cancelled. At least, not according to any reliable or confirmed reportage. The murmurings that the series — starring Amandla Stenberg as a Sith apprentice and set 100 years before The Phantom Menace — is already over come from That Park Place. The rumor claimed that “an alleged insider at Lucasfilm” directly told them that Disney is not moving forward with future seasons.

This would certainly contradict Headland’s plans for The Acolyte, as the writer/producer pitched a full series bible to Lucasfilm when getting the show greenlit in 2020 and has been open about her plans to expand on her love letter to the Star Wars mythos if she gets the chance. Early reviews aren’t entirely positive, however, and the fan reaction is equally mixed, although much of the negative noise is being generated by the sort of fans who’ve complained about everything released since 1999.

Disney Plus is certainly no stranger to betraying Lucasfilm shows — R.I.P. Willow — so we’ll have to wait until The Acolyte concludes airing its eight-part season in July before any official word comes out on its potential second season. Will it be a one-off wonder like Obi-Wan Kenobi or a returning fave like The Mandalorian? Time, and streaming data, will tell.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Is it just a bunch of fanfiction?’: ‘The Acolyte’ creator promises it’s the most ‘Star Wars’ TV show to ever ‘Star Wars’
carrie-anne moss the acolyte
carrie-anne moss the acolyte
carrie-anne moss the acolyte
Category: TV
TV
Disney
Disney
‘Is it just a bunch of fanfiction?’: ‘The Acolyte’ creator promises it’s the most ‘Star Wars’ TV show to ever ‘Star Wars’
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Did ‘The Acolyte’ creator Leslye Headland work for Harvey Weinstein?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Disney
Disney
News
News
Did ‘The Acolyte’ creator Leslye Headland work for Harvey Weinstein?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 3, 2024
Read Article When is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening at Disney World?
Tiana at Disneyland
Tiana at Disneyland
Tiana at Disneyland
Category: Disney
Disney
News
News
When is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening at Disney World?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts May 30, 2024
Read Article Is Disney’s ‘Tiana’ show still happening?
Tiana series concept art - Tiana on a ship deck, hurriedly carrying a suitcase
Tiana series concept art - Tiana on a ship deck, hurriedly carrying a suitcase
Tiana series concept art - Tiana on a ship deck, hurriedly carrying a suitcase
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
TV
TV
Is Disney’s ‘Tiana’ show still happening?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 30, 2024
Read Article Disney doesn’t know what to do with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, but there’s one simple way to save it, savvy?
Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'
Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'
Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
Disney doesn’t know what to do with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, but there’s one simple way to save it, savvy?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Is it just a bunch of fanfiction?’: ‘The Acolyte’ creator promises it’s the most ‘Star Wars’ TV show to ever ‘Star Wars’
carrie-anne moss the acolyte
Category: TV
TV
Disney
Disney
‘Is it just a bunch of fanfiction?’: ‘The Acolyte’ creator promises it’s the most ‘Star Wars’ TV show to ever ‘Star Wars’
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Did ‘The Acolyte’ creator Leslye Headland work for Harvey Weinstein?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Disney
Disney
News
News
Did ‘The Acolyte’ creator Leslye Headland work for Harvey Weinstein?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 3, 2024
Read Article When is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening at Disney World?
Tiana at Disneyland
Category: Disney
Disney
News
News
When is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening at Disney World?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts May 30, 2024
Read Article Is Disney’s ‘Tiana’ show still happening?
Tiana series concept art - Tiana on a ship deck, hurriedly carrying a suitcase
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
TV
TV
Is Disney’s ‘Tiana’ show still happening?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 30, 2024
Read Article Disney doesn’t know what to do with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, but there’s one simple way to save it, savvy?
Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
Disney doesn’t know what to do with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, but there’s one simple way to save it, savvy?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'