carrie-anne moss the acolyte
Photo via Disney Plus
Category:
TV
Disney

‘Is it just a bunch of fanfiction?’: ‘The Acolyte’ creator promises it’s the most ‘Star Wars’ TV show to ever ‘Star Wars’

It's packed with 'Star Wars' ideas from every era.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 04:57 am

There’s been a lot of hype leading up to the release of The Acolyte and it’s looking like the show will deliver something never seen before in the Star Wars universe. Showrunner Leslye Headland has set out to deliver the full Star Wars experience, cramming in everything that makes the franchise great.

Recommended Videos

If there’s one thing that goes hand in hand with the Star Wars franchise (besides lightsabers), it’s prequels. To that end: The Acolyte is the most prequel of prequels – it’s such a prequel it’s actually set 100 years before The Phantom Menace in the High Republic era. That means we won’t get any cameos from our favorite characters.

But this fresh setting means the show gets to pull influences from literally every era of Star Wars. Fun! Early reviews say The Acolyte is grounded and relatable and doesn’t rely on a hacky hero character who has to save the entire universe.

Remix by AM
The Acolyte Promo images Via disney

With all the freedom to pull in from anywhere, Headland has said she wanted to “get in as much Star Wars” as possible. She wanted to “shoot her shot” she said, adding that sometimes when she watched the show she would wonder “is it just a bunch of fanfiction?” because she just wanted to cram everything in there she could.

What does that mean? Well, there are practical sets and puppeteering lifted from the original trilogy and and then there’s depicting the “Jedi at their height” as they are in the prequels. “I wanted to give a fresh, new take on it, which the sequels have. I just wanted all of it.”

“Even having a coven of witches comes from Clone Wars. Having a Jedi Wookie comes from Clone Wars. So it was drawing from everything because, as a fan, I got the opportunity. So I’m just going to pack it full of stuff.”

As long as it’s not Solo: A Star Wars Story then we’re good to go. New episodes of The Acolyte release on Tuesdays on Disney Plus.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Did ‘The Acolyte’ creator Leslye Headland work for Harvey Weinstein?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Disney
Disney
News
News
Did ‘The Acolyte’ creator Leslye Headland work for Harvey Weinstein?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 3, 2024
Read Article When is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening at Disney World?
Tiana at Disneyland
Tiana at Disneyland
Tiana at Disneyland
Category: Disney
Disney
News
News
When is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening at Disney World?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts May 30, 2024
Read Article Is Disney’s ‘Tiana’ show still happening?
Tiana series concept art - Tiana on a ship deck, hurriedly carrying a suitcase
Tiana series concept art - Tiana on a ship deck, hurriedly carrying a suitcase
Tiana series concept art - Tiana on a ship deck, hurriedly carrying a suitcase
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
TV
TV
Is Disney’s ‘Tiana’ show still happening?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 30, 2024
Read Article Disney doesn’t know what to do with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, but there’s one simple way to save it, savvy?
Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'
Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'
Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
Disney doesn’t know what to do with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, but there’s one simple way to save it, savvy?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article Every unmissable new movie and TV series coming to Hulu and Disney Plus this summer
Futurama/Doctor Who/Only Murders in the Building
Futurama/Doctor Who/Only Murders in the Building
Futurama/Doctor Who/Only Murders in the Building
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
TV
TV
Every unmissable new movie and TV series coming to Hulu and Disney Plus this summer
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Did ‘The Acolyte’ creator Leslye Headland work for Harvey Weinstein?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Disney
Disney
News
News
Did ‘The Acolyte’ creator Leslye Headland work for Harvey Weinstein?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 3, 2024
Read Article When is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening at Disney World?
Tiana at Disneyland
Category: Disney
Disney
News
News
When is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening at Disney World?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts May 30, 2024
Read Article Is Disney’s ‘Tiana’ show still happening?
Tiana series concept art - Tiana on a ship deck, hurriedly carrying a suitcase
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
TV
TV
Is Disney’s ‘Tiana’ show still happening?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 30, 2024
Read Article Disney doesn’t know what to do with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, but there’s one simple way to save it, savvy?
Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
Disney doesn’t know what to do with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, but there’s one simple way to save it, savvy?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article Every unmissable new movie and TV series coming to Hulu and Disney Plus this summer
Futurama/Doctor Who/Only Murders in the Building
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
TV
TV
Every unmissable new movie and TV series coming to Hulu and Disney Plus this summer
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Author
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'