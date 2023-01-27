Has ‘Lockwood & Co.’ season 2 been confirmed by Netflix?

Adding Lockwood & Co. to Netflix’s Rolodex of supernatural thrillers was an intelligent move for the streaming giant, given the built-in fan base already attached to the source material and the potential for many more seasons to come.

Based on the young adult series by Jonathan Stroud, Lockwood & Co. has at its disposal an arsenal of five young adult novels, each with storylines capable of propelling the show to marvelously entertaining heights, should Netflix succeed in adapting it.

Lucy Carlyle’s (Ruby Stokes) journey to finding her footing in the ghost-hunting world began on Jan. 27, when season one of Lockwood & Co. premiered on Netflix. As she settles into her life with new renegade co-workers Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) and the teenage trio work to “unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history,” audiences will be taken through a rollercoaster of supernatural occurrences, humorous banter, personal triumphs, and potentially devastating downfalls.

The real question is whether Netflix will allow the show to continue beyond its first season, or cut it short as it has several of its other shows.

Will Lockwood & Co. return for a second season?

Because the first season of Lockwood & Co. is based on just the first two books in the series, there is plenty more source material for Netflix to pull from in the subsequent three books. Series showrunner Joe Cornish alluded to the endless possibilities when he said, “They get meatier and meatier,” in reference to the novels. “So there’s a lot more story to tell and a lot more amazing adventures. There’s a lot more really interesting, the surprising conflict between the characters,” according to GamesRadar.

However, as of this writing, Netflix has not renewed Lockwood & Co. for a second season – yet. Ideally, its renewal would come just a few short weeks after its premiere, but of course, not every show is HBO’s The Last of Us, which was renewed for a second season before the first could even conclude.

Since Netflix releases its show in full, it shouldn’t be too long before the platform gauges whether or not they want to continue with the supernatural thriller. If it were up to the cast and crew, it wouldn’t even be a question. Ruby Stokes has said she’d “love to” return, which is always nice to hear, since the show rests on her shoulders, to an extent.

We Got This Covered will update you with more information about Lockwood & Co.’s potential renewal as soon as it’s announced. Stay tuned.