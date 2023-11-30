With dozens of members of Bachelor Nation competing on Dancing With The Stars in the past, former The Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson is just days away from potentially taking home the Mirrorball Trophy on behalf of The Bachelor franchise for the fourth time. Needless to say, our fingers are crossed…

She will be taking the stage alongside her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, on Tuesday (December 5) to vie for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy against Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach in a finale that has already made Dancing With The Stars history. For the first time ever, five couples will participate in the finale, and naturally, the stakes are at an all-time high.

With Artem serving as one of the five professional dancers who will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday, those who have been keeping up with season 32 of Dancing With The Stars have just one burning question — If he were to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy alongside Charity, would this be his first win as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars?

After a great deal of internet sleuthing, we uncovered all of Artem’s history on Dancing With The Stars, beginning with his first appearance as a professional dancer back in 2014.

Has season 32 finalist Artem Chigvintsev ever won Dancing With The Stars?

Photo via ABC/Disney

Despite competing on 12 different seasons of the beloved competition series, Artem has only taken home the Mirrorball Trophy once (as well as only been in the finale once), winning season 29 alongside former The Bachelorette lead Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Other than that, Artem placed 6th on season 19 with Lea Thompson, 8th on season 20 with Patti LaBelle, 11th on season 22 with Mischa Barton, 8th on season 23 with Maureen McCormick, 6th on season 24 with Nancy Kerrigan, 7th on season 25 with Nikki Bella (who is now his wife), 10th on season 26 with Jamie Anderson, 12th on season 27 with Danelle Umstead, 6th on season 30 with Melora Hardin, and 8th on season 31 with Heidi D’Amelio.

As we know, Artem has had luck with a former The Bachelorette lead in the past, so will history repeat itself with Charity Lawson? Only time will tell…

To see if Artem Chigvintsev takes home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy for the second time, tune into the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 on Tuesday (December 5) from 8 pm to 10 pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu. With a whopping five couples competing, as well as a performance from the winners of Dancing With The Stars season 31, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, it is going to be bigger and better than ever!