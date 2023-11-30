With Alyson Hannigan, Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, and Jason Mraz advancing to the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32, the one and only Daniella Karagach (as well as her husband, Pasha Pashkov) will be taking the stage on Tuesday (December 5), to vie for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. With five couples in the finale for the first time in the history of the beloved competition series, the stakes are definitely at an all-time high!

With her and her partner, GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, receiving two perfect scores this season, there is a high likelihood that the duo will be crowned the champions of Dancing With The Stars season 32, leaving fans with just one burning question — would this be Daniella’s first Mirrorball Trophy, or has she won the hit competition show in the past?

After a great deal of internet sleuthing, we found Daniella Karagach’s history on Dancing With The Stars, including where she finished with her former partners. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Has season 32 finalist Daniella Karagach ever won Dancing With The Stars?

Photo via ABC/Disney

Despite joining Dancing With The Stars just five years ago, Daniella has one Mirrorball Trophy to her name, which she won alongside talented rapper, producer, entrepreneur, actor, and NBA basketball player Iman Shumpert in 2021.

Daniella joined the beloved competition series in season 28 as a member of the troupe, with her first year as a pro being in season 29. Partnered with Nelly, they came in third place, followed my a first place finish alongside Iman Shumpert in season 30 and an eleventh place finish alongside Joseph Baena in season 31.

Now, advancing to the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 with GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, could she secure another win? Only time will tell…

To see if Daniella Karagach takes home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy for the second time, tune into the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 on Tuesday (December 5) from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu. With five couples competing, as well as a performance from the winners of Dancing With The Stars season 31, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, it is going to be bigger and better than ever!