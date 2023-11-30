Ladies and gentlemen, it’s official — Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov are advancing to the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32!

The pair will be taking the stage on Tuesday (December 5) to vie for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy against Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, and given their stellar performance on the beloved competition series thus far, Ariana and Pasha definitely have what it takes to be crowned the champions.

Because of this, fans have just one burning question — If he were to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy alongside Ariana, would this be Pasha’s first win as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Has season 32 finalist Pasha Pashkov ever won Dancing With The Stars?

Photo via ABC/Disney

Pasha joined Dancing With The Stars in 2019 alongside his wife, Daniella Karagach (although she was simply a member of the troupe at the time). Since joining the beloved competition series, the 38-year-old is yet to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, or even participate in the finale altogether — Ariana is truly making his dreams come true!

Pasha placed 7th alongside Kate Flannery in season 28, 14th alongside Carole Baskin in season 29, 14th alongside Christine Chiu in season 30, and 15th alongside Teresa Giudice in season 31. Now, advancing to the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 with Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules (who has been one of the frontrunners of the competition), Pasha Pashkov might just secure his first-ever victory…

To find out for yourself, tune into the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 on Tuesday (December 5) from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu. With a whopping five couples competing, as well as a performance from the winners of Dancing With The Stars season 31, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, it is going to be bigger and better than ever!