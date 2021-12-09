‘Hawkeye’ comic book writer explains his contributions to the MCU series

Fans have become obsessed with Hawkeye ever since it premiered on Disney Plus several weeks back, and it’s encouraged a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to check out the source material that’s served as the major creative inspiration behind the series.

While some people have sided with artist David Aja and his lack of remuneration by boycotting Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s New York City adventure, writer Matt Fraction was brought onto Hawkeye and credited as a consulting producer, so he’s clearly been a fountain of knowledge and information for the live-action show so heavily indebted to his work.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Fraction outlined his involvement and contributions to Hawkeye, admitting that he’s in the fortunate position of being able to take the credit when things go well, but absolve himself of blame if certain elements don’t work.

“I talked mostly about the characters, and how I viewed them. I talked about the psychology of surviving abuse, living with PTSD, and ASL/hard-of-hearing culture as I had encountered it in my life and through research. I gave notes and pitched a line here or there. But for the most part got to encounter it as a fan and talk about what I did or didn’t like. They could take or leave my opinion, and I got a credit! I get to take credit for everything that works. If it works and you like it, that was totally me! If it doesn’t, man they just didn’t listen to me! It’s the best.”

Marvel releases new 'Hawkeye' images 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given the countless Young Avengers rumors that have followed Hailee Steinfeld for months, the massive teases of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, in-development spinoff Echo and the return of Black Widow‘s breakout star Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Hawkeye is shaping up to be a monumental project in the grand scheme of the MCU’s Phase Four, and Fraction’s writing has served as the basis.