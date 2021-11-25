Some MCU fans boycotting ‘Hawkeye’ in solidarity with comic book artist

The way comic book creators are compensated for their work being used as the basis for movies and TV shows that generate billions of dollars in revenue has been a hot button issue recently, especially when Marvel launched multiple lawsuits against the families of several icons including Stan Lee to try and retain hold of the rights to their characters.

Hawkeye premiered on Disney Plus yesterday, and it’s heavily indebted to the storylines seen in Matt Fraction and David Aja’s run. While Fraction is credited as a consulting producer on the project, Aja has been making headlines after saying that he’d rather be paid for inspiring the blockbuster series than landing a ‘thank you’.

In a show of solidarity with Aja, many fans are claiming that they’re going to boycott the entirety of Hawkeye if the artist’s influence on the six-episode festive adventure isn’t directly acknowledged, as you can see below.

I won’t watch Hawkeye because of this. I hear it’s good but don’t feel like rewarding Disney for being stingy with compensation and due credit https://t.co/JS4nS04IRK — Gene Park (@GenePark) November 24, 2021

everyone PLEASE read matt fraction and david aja's hawkeye and don't watch the show i guarantee it will be a better experience — em | hiatus i guess? or something (@astrolesbian) November 14, 2021

trying to work up the motivation to watch hawkeye, but also fckin pay David Aja ffs — chance 👑 (@chnc25) November 24, 2021

The only thing Hawkeye has that could get me to watch is Kingpin, and even then I will 100% pirate that shit



Pay David Aja and other comic creators you miserable fucks — robin 🏳️‍⚧️ (@valiumhousewife) November 24, 2021

The influence, style, and aesthetic of David Aja's art within the whole show is so strong especially with the beautiful opening and closing credits of the episodes. Why on earth have Marvel not paid and credited him. He deserves much better pic.twitter.com/qo1hqjuLX0 — Aniq (@aniqrahman) November 24, 2021

Same here. At least he gets "special thanks". pic.twitter.com/qefpfTZ2h5 — gwen x (@poinksniktbamf) November 24, 2021

My son and I really dug the first two episodes of #Hawkeye. But I want to see a giant @davaja credit upfront. His work with Matt Fraction looks to be embedded in the DNA of the whole series. — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) November 24, 2021

Not to be too blunt, but if these people who are threatening to boycott Hawkeye are already Disney Plus subscribers, then the entire endeavor is completely pointless. The Mouse House gets their money anyway, while they miss out on the latest buzzworthy streaming exclusive from the biggest franchise in the business. If they’re not, then piracy numbers go down, so it’s difficult to see what this is all supposed to accomplish in the long run.