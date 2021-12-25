‘Hawkeye’ director addresses Vincent D’Onofrio’s constant trolling

For years, Vincent D’Onofrio has reveled in teasing fans about a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kingpin, who was first introduced to the masses in Netflix’s Daredevil, which is no longer regarded as official franchise canon.

As a result, we’d been hearing constant rumors about Wilson Fisk’s impending comeback, which finally turned out to be true when Hawkeye‘s fifth episode aired. Even before his participation in the Disney Plus series was confirmed, D’Onofrio was out there trolling people by posting Kingpin-related teases and vague statements that fans were analyzing in minute detail.

The Hawkeye team have already outlined the levels of subterfuge it took to sneak the star on and off the set without being discovered, and in an interview with Collider, director Rhys Thomas admitted that D’Onofrio’s Twitter came caused him a little bit of consternation on more than one occasion.

“I think there were some moments when I feel like Vincent tripped once on Twitter, he posted something that got people a little… And some people knew and people were talking about it.”

This 'Hawkeye' fan poster featuring Kingpin looks like the real deal 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At least the cat is out of the bag now, so everyone involved in keeping Kingpin’s Hawkeye return under wraps can breathe a sigh of relief. At least for now, that is. We’re all expecting D’Onofrio to return in Echo, which is touted to begin shooting in April 2022, so we might have to go through the whole thing all over again.