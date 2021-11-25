‘Hawkeye’ director teases “something big” for the finale

There’s really no such thing as a standalone project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as close as Eternals may have come to hitting that remit, the story was still peppered with Avengers: Endgame references, before the second post-credits scene pointed Dane Whitman in the direction of Blade.

With that in mind, it’s reasonable to expect that no matter how the various Disney Plus shows wrap up, they’re each going to have an open-ended conclusion. WandaVision‘s stingers set the stage for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Secret Invasion, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s last episode was followed by the announcement of a fourth Captain America movie, while Loki‘s Season 1 finale introduced the MCU’s next big bad.

Hawkeye is no doubt going to follow suit, even if we’re left guessing as to how the chips may fall, but director Rhys Thomas teased in an interview with BadTaste.it that something big is going to happen in the sixth and final installment of the festive romp.

“Things just snowball and get bigger and bigger. And so, I think we deliver something big in the finale for everyone, but it’s also lovely because it is also kind of a self-contained story. “

As to what it is? Well, fans are already speculating on Kingpin and Daredevil, or it could just as easily be something completely different and unrelated to the street-level New York City adventure. That’s one of the best things about the MCU; it always has the fans on their toes, with Hawkeye set to be no exception to the rule.