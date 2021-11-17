Hawkeye Executive Producer Shares Why It Stays So True To Source Material

Fans of Marvel’s Hawkeye may be relieved to know that the forthcoming Disney Plus adaptation is reportedly staying quite faithful to the comic source material, according to the show’s Executive Producer Trinh Tran.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe side adventure will see the likes of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, AKA Hawkeye, take a young Avenger under his winger, fellow archer Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

When asked why her team of creators wanted to stay so faithful to the comic, Tran said during a recent interview with Beyond The Trailer that she was only able to do so because of the extra breathing room a six-hour-long series could afford.

Tran said she remembered thinking after reading the comic, “how are we going to fit all of this in?”

Tran went on to say that she loved everything about the comic, most importantly “Clint and Kate’s relationship.”

“It was the dynamic, it was the fun bickering and bantering and their nonstop opposing views, and joking and poking fun at each other.”

Tran went on to explain the adaptation was originally envisioned as a single movie, which is why she was having trouble compressing the story into just a two-hour runtime.

“At that time Disney Plus was launching and Kevin [Feige] mentioned, well why not move this to the series so that you actually can have more time to explore those two characters. And so we have six hours worth of content.”

Given Tran’s clear dedication, we’re certainly hopeful the series will endear and entertain when the first two episodes of Hawkeye drop on Disney Plus on Nov. 24.