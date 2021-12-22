‘Hawkeye’ fans are debating the ultimate fate of the show’s main villain

This article contains spoilers for the final episode of Hawkeye

Ever since a mysterious, imposing but very familiar figure appeared in the third episode, Hawkeye fans have been craving Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. The last moment of the fifth episode saw Wilson Fisk arrive in person on the show, and this week’s finale sees him getting his hands dirty.

It’s been three years since he last graced our screens in Daredevil, but Hawkeye proves that his vacation from the MCU hasn’t diminished his fighting skills and his insane levels of physical endurance. Throughout the episode, Fisk took a beating and just kept coming.

He shrugged off an arrow to the chest, was immediately ready to fight after being run over by a car, handily dismantled Kate Bishop in a brutal fight scene, and was only eventually brought down when Kate activated every trick arrow she had at once. But even that huge explosion merely stunned him.

Kingpin closed out the episode by stumbling through an alley, only to be met by a very angry Maya. She now knows her ‘uncle’ is responsible for her father’s death and, despite his protestations that they’re family, raises a gun. As the camera pans up we hear a gunshot ring out. So, is Kingpin dead so soon after his return?

Fans aren’t buying it:

No way he is dead! There is no way in hell they waste a character like kingpin like this. He's coming back#HawkeyeFinale#HawkeyeFinale#KingpinWilsonFisk#HawkeyeRonin pic.twitter.com/7qNH2qKT1R — Arjun Loveable (@ArjunLoveablee) December 22, 2021

Kingpin is not dead, he’s way too goated🥱 pic.twitter.com/abeGV3Ng4g — ˜”*°• 𝕋ℝ𝕀ℕ𝕀𝕋𝕐 •°*”˜ (@MaxMarais_) December 22, 2021

kingpin can’t be dead. it wouldn’t make any sense to bring him back just to kill him. notice how the camera panned up as the gunshot went off.



he’s alive. — ExplodeLikeAVolcano (@ExplodeLAV) December 22, 2021

This 'Hawkeye' fan poster featuring Kingpin looks like the real deal 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you think kingpin is dead then you really don’t know comic book shows #Hawkeye — Crow (Trent) 🖤 (@RejectRed) December 22, 2021

HAWKEYE SPOILERS

–

–

–

no way some of you think kingpin is dead that man doesn’t die that easy pic.twitter.com/8wyjCAa0iK — Trisha ⧗ saw nwh! (@waltersndanvers) December 22, 2021

Are u guys really believe that maya took the shot and then kingpin dead? L M A O — bague saw nwh! (@midnitecallum) December 22, 2021

Wilson Fisk/#Kingpin, while still doing a fantastic and unhinged job in #Hawkeye, is unfortunately nowhere near as great as in Daredevil. I know he's not dead (the same fakeout happened in the Echo comic) and am hopeful Marvel keeps him around as a recurring threat pic.twitter.com/W8iQ0a0pl9 — Nick Smyth (@NickSmyth7) December 22, 2021

Most have concluded that D’Onofrio will stick around the MCU for some time yet. He’ll likely next appear in Echo, which will show what Alaqua Cox’s character does after the events of this show. As many have noted, his final scene in Hawkeye is a reference to a key scene in the comics, so his next appearance may see him (temporarily?) blinded. If so that’d be a fun way to also bring back Charlie Cox, as I’m sure Matt Murdock would have something to say about that.

Here’s hoping we see more of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Fisk soon, as this episode underlined how intimidating he is in a fight.

Hawkeye is available on Disney Plus.