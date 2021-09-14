Hawkeye Fans Are Loving The Appearance Of A Surprise Character In The Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series, Hawkeye, dropped today and fans of the Marvel Universe can’t stop talking about it. From the storyline to the new characters and the show-stealing moments that took over social media today, Hawkeye looks like it’s going to be quite incredible.

The synopsis was also revealed today, and it sets us up for our next adventure with Clint Barton. It’s premiering right within the holiday season, so fans got to see some holiday decor and hear some familiar sounds in the trailer, as well. Barton’s big mission? It’s to be with his family to celebrate Christmas for the first time in years.

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

In addition to the festive spirit, fans also got a look at a character that’s sure to steal any scene he’s in. He’s cute, he’ll make you want to cuddle, and he even made his entrance in the trailer with an adorable Christmas hat. Who are we talking about? Lucky the Pizza Dog, of course!

Lucky was introduced in the comics as Arrow, a pup Barton rescued and renamed, and it seems he’ll be an important part of the Hawkeye series, too. Every hero needs a four-legged best friend, and Lucky is already stealing the hearts of fans around the world!

PROTECT LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG AT ALL COSTS #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/SagPcTR6vb — alias (@itsjustanotherx) September 13, 2021

Life better be nothing but perfect for our new favorite dog, Lucky.

I still need a Hawkeye episode only in Luckys point of view, were some big shit goes down but we could only understand a couple words since we're watching from Lucky's POV pic.twitter.com/6PaOJ3gVq0 — Damo (@Fantastic4Shill) September 13, 2021

We would love this!

Lucky is such a good pal.

It’s true, we can already confirm that Lucky is, in fact, the goodest boy.



⚠️IMPORTANT HAWKEYE NEWS⚠️



The dog playing Lucky (Jolt) has an Instagram. #Hawkeye #LuckyThePizzaDog pic.twitter.com/G08r8u7cUF — LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG STAN ACCOUNT (@Moo_Sew) September 13, 2021

In exciting news, the dog who plays Lucky is actually named Jolt and he has an Instagram account. We’ve already followed it.

Hawkeye premieres on Disney Plus on November 24th, here’s to seeing a lot of Lucky.