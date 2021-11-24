‘Hawkeye’ fans are speculating on who bought Avengers Tower

Such is the nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye viewers were keeping their eyes and ears open for any visual or audible reference to things that have either been or are set to happen in the future, with the connective tissue threaded throughout the franchise one of the reasons why people love it so much.

On top of a mug igniting the debate all over again as to whether or not Thanos was right to erase half of existence with a single snap of his fingers, a brief mention of Avengers Tower has additionally sparked plenty of discussion. In canon, the building has been lying vacant since Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it’s never been revealed who Tony Stark sold it to.

Producer Trinh Tran skirted around the question when she was asked about it, but as you can see below, the online community is already putting plenty of suggestions forward.

So…here’s something I want to know. Who the heck bought Avengers tower?! Norman Osborne? Wilson Fisk? In certain comics, a company by the name of QENG bought it. QENG was ran by Kang the Conqueror👀 Could #Hawkeye answer that question?? We shall see…. — Jaren Williams (@jarentalks) November 22, 2021

LEAVE THE FANTASTIC FOUR ALONE… obviously norman or kingpin bought avengers tower because they are spider-man villains who can trick mcu peter who is susceptible to locating random ugly old men and making them his father figures see: mcu iron man, mcu dr strange — dr. victor von gloom ⛈✨ (@foeyeahboi) November 24, 2021

Imagine it’s Fisk who bought Avengers Tower and it becomes Fisk tower pic.twitter.com/6CnCCLgCtf — Iron Fists (Kate Bishop Era) (@ironfists2003) November 24, 2021

I love how every Marvel project is just AVOIDING showing who bought Avengers Tower #Hawkeye — The Scarlet Mitch (@MitchellLWell) November 24, 2021

Who went and bought avengers tower? Who went and bought avengers tower? Who went and bought avengers tower early in the morning pic.twitter.com/vPjwnac4A1 — Joe (@hzjoetv) November 24, 2021

The three main candidates appear to be Norman Osborn’s Oscorp, the tower being rebranded as the Fantastic Four’s Baxter Building, or Kang the Conqueror variant Mr. Gryphon purchasing it through Qeng Enterprises, which was teased in Loki. Hawkeye may reveal the answer before it wraps up, but then again, maybe Marvel will keep us on tenterhooks that little bit longer.