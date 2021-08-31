Hawkeye Producer Says The Show Is Full Of Christmas Spirit

The Marvel Cinematic Universe already has The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming to Disney Plus next year, but it looks as though Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop are going to beat James Gunn’s band of intergalactic misfits to the Christmastime punch when Hawkeye begins rolling out from November 24th.

Of course, the franchise has veered into Yuletide cheer before in Iron Man 3, which was inevitable given the presence of Shane Black behind the camera, but the latest episodic series to hit streaming is poised to make the holiday season a focal point of the narrative, which instantly differentiates it from the pack.

In a new interview, Marvel Studios Executive of Production & Development at Marvel Studios Trinh Tran teased what we should expect from Hawkeye visually and narratively, describing the project as “grounded and funny, packed to the brim with Christmas spirit”, which is something we haven’t really seen from the MCU before.

Hawkeye has also been confirmed to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame in the timeline, which isn’t much of a surprise when the majority of Phase Four titles are direct continuations of the Infinity Saga, but it continues the theme of almost every movie or TV show dealing with the fallout from the Snap. A Christmas-themed comic book show that introduces a brand new hero, brings back an instant fan favorite, sets up a spinoff and gives some lesser-known Marvel characters their moment in the spotlight sounds good to us.