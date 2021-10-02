For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done a phenomenal job when it comes to costume design, respecting the comic book origins while explaining the practicalities of the outlandish outfits sported by the franchise’s roster of superheroes, so that it neatly fits into the established mythology for reasons other than fan service.

However, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye has never really reflected his counterpart on the printed page when it comes to his duds, if only for the fact a pointy purple mask would look utterly ridiculous. That being said, Clint Barton’s upcoming Disney Plus solo series is leaning heavily into the source material when it comes to establishing his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and his look is getting more comic-accurate as a result.

New promo art shared my Marvel News reveals Hawkeye’s fresh threads heavily inspired by his more recent iterations in Marvel Comics, as you can see below.

Hawkeye Promo Art Reveals Clint Barton's Comic-Accurate Costume 1 of 3

The first Hawkeye trailer surprised a lot of people when it revealed the streaming exclusive will be a fun-filled festive romp, one unconcerned with saving the world or dealing with the multiverse. Not all of Phase Four’s projects have to have the fate of limitless realities at stake, and it’s going to be fun seeing Renner taking center stage at long last.