Hawkeye Set Photos Reveal First Look At Kate Bishop’s Superhero Costume

After having had to delay their entire slate of Phase Four movies and TV shows, Marvel Studios are now looking to make up for lost time, with multiple projects in various stages of development. Of course, Black Widow has been ready to go for months and is just sitting their patiently, waiting to release, while WandaVision arrives on Disney Plus in January to end the current MCU drought.

Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, meanwhile, have also wrapped now, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier completed its shoot back in October and Loki is expected to finish filming very soon. Beyond that, Thor: Love and Thunder kicks off production next month in Australia, Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are both in shooting at this very moment, and Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are also coming together.

In fact, some new set photos for the latter series have just surfaced and as you can see below, they give us our first look at the superhero costume that Kate Bishop will be sporting.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner seen on the set of #Hawkeye on the Lower East Side, New York#Marvel #DisneyPlus She's in the Kate Bishop outfit 🏹 4 MQ Photos. pic.twitter.com/PWFXUJGGAW — XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) December 8, 2020

Of course, Bishop will soon find herself as the franchise’s new deadliest archer, with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton set to pass the mantle onto her in the upcoming show. She’s being primed to be a big player in the MCU as well and you can expect to see her popping up in numerous projects over the coming years.

But first, we’ll get to meet her in Hawkeye and with the series now filming, hopefully it won’t be too much longer until we get some official shots of the young heroine in action. Watch this space for more.