Hawkeye Star Comments On Possible Young Avengers Membership

Kevin Feige confirmed years ago that Phase Four would see the seeds for the Young Avengers beginning to be sown, and he wasn’t lying. We’re barely even into the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the potential members of the team have already reached double figures.

WandaVision introduced Scarlet Witch’s twin boys Tommy and Billy, also known as Speed and Wiccan, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featured Elijah Bradley, who becomes Patriot in the comic books. Kathryn Newton is hitting the gym hard as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s new Cassie Lang, with Kid Loki actor Jack Veal admitting he’s down to be a Young Avenger.

Throw in Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and that’s quite the roster in place. However, the Hawkeye star revealed in a new interview with Empire that she isn’t looking too far ahead, but she did tease the possibility nonetheless.

“There’s a lot of new opportunities arsing. I’m excited to see where a character like Kate goes. She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky’s the limit for her, I feel.”

We should at least wait until Hawkeye‘s six-episode run is over before looking too far into the future, but Jeremy Renner isn’t going to be around forever, and the Young Avengers are surely coming down the pipeline when you consider the sheer number of potential candidates already dotted all across the MCU’s vast mythology.