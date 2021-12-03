Marvel’s Hawkeye is now halfway through its six-episode run, and MCU fans have instantly fallen for Clint Barton’s archery protégé Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. Regardless of where the series leaves her, we’re expecting big things from Kate in the future of the franchise, which could lead to team-ups with some other major players in the MCU. But who would Steinfeld most love for Kate to save the day with next?

While speaking on the latest episode of the D23 Inside Disney podcast, Steinfeld was asked this very question and revealed her two personal favorite Marvel heroes⏤excepting Hawkeye, of course. Unfortunately for her (and fans), both of the characters she mentioned are dead in the present timeline of the MCU, but the Dickinson actress is hoping that the multiverse could help her dreams to come true.

“Well, I personally love Iron Man, so I think that would be quite cool. Black Widow, of course,” Steinfeld said. “I think there’s a world in which all the multiverses or whatever…things happen, you know!”

Hailee Steinfeld poses with Lucky the Pizza dog in adorable 'Hawkeye' BTS photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Yes, Steinfeld’s choices are Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. If Steinfeld had her way, she’d get the opportunity to work with three of the founding members of the Avengers. It’s easy to imagine Kate having fun dynamics with both of these heroes. She might be able to match Tony in the banter department and would likely have a great big sister/little sister bond with Nat, similar to that of Nat and Yelena.

Speaking of Yelena, Kate is about to take part in a Black Widow crossover of sorts, as Florence Pugh is due to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in the second half of Hawkeye following her being sent to assassinate Clint by Contessa Valentina in the Black Widow post-credits scene.

While meeting Iron Man could be tricky, Kate may end up being teammates with Iron Lad once the MCU’s version of the Young Avengers finally comes together.

Hawkeye continues airing on Wednesdays only on Disney Plus.