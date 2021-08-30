Hawkeye Star Teases First Trailer For MCU Show Coming Soon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe simply can’t be stopped, and the franchise is making up for lost time by delivering a steady stream of new content on both the big screen and Disney Plus.

It’s only been a few days since the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer debuted and sent the internet into a record-breaking state of meltdown, while Marvel’s What If…? is a third of the way through a nine-episode first season, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings explodes into theaters this coming Friday. Only a few weeks after that, Eternals hits the big screen to continue expanding the cosmic side of the mythology, with Hawkeye the next live-action streaming series out of the gate on November 24th.

Several cast members have indicated that reshoots are now over, meaning that we can expect the marketing campaign to start ramping up imminently. As chance would have it, some eagle-eyed fans have spotted that star Hailee Steinfeld posted a cryptic Instagram story of nothing but the color purple, at almost exactly the same time as the official Hawkeye Twitter account reactivated after a lengthy hiatus, which you can see below.

THEY REACTIVATED THE HAWKEYE ACCOUNT + HAILEE POSTED THIS??? THE TRAILER IS COMINGG pic.twitter.com/ze6fRnQdCX August 30, 2021

Marvel Reveals Release Date And First Official Image From Hawkeye 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’re not too far away from Hawkeye‘s premiere, so we’re about due some footage. Looking at WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, they each dropped a trailer roughly three months before their respective first episodes aired, and we’re a little over twelve weeks out from seeing Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton take Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop under his wing. If Marvel Studios is keeping to that schedule, we could be seeing something very soon.