Hawkeye Star Reveals They’re Back On Set For Reshoots

The constant churn of Marvel Cinematic Universe content for Disney Plus continues at a rapid rate, with What If…? premiering last Wednesday just weeks after Loki drew to a close. Once the franchise’s first foray into animation drops its ninth and final episode, fans will instantly turn their attention towards Hawkeye, which starts rolling out on November 24th.

Filming initially wrapped at the end of April, but Marvel Studios have gathered some of the key players back together for a batch of late reshoots. While plot details remain under wraps for now, Jeremy Renner has teased the dynamic between Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, while we also know that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is out for revenge following the post-credits scene of Black Widow.

Additionally, the series will be planting the seeds for Alaqua Cox’s Echo spinoff that’s already putting out casting calls, so there’s a lot of narrative ground to be covered. Steinfeld recently took to social media and revealed she was getting back into the swing of things with her trusty bow and arrow, as you can see below.

If we were to put our tinfoil hats on for a second and get entirely speculative, it’s worth remembering that Charlie Cox recently cited scheduling conflicts for dropping out of a convention appearance last weekend. His Daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onfrio leaned into the talk he was poised for a Hawkeye cameo, and both Matt Murdock and Charlie Cox have strong ties in the comic books to Echo, which they’ve been rumored to appear in. It’s a bit of a stretch on paper, but when we know so little it can’t be definitively ruled out, either.