Hawkins’ Heroes Return In First Stranger Things Season 4 Photos

Netflix debuted the latest promo for Stranger Things season 4 this Friday that teased what’s to come when the TV phenomenon returns to Netflix. Much as we had figured already, this trailer confirmed that the next season will arrive in 2022. That means we’ve still got a while to wait, then, but at least the promo scratched our itch for some new content by featuring a few fresh shots from season 4.

These images give us a closer look at what the trailer revealed, with these four stills showcasing the majority of the heroes of Hawkins. First of all, there’s Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), looking hurt and angry while she’s held back by a couple of suited officials. On a more superficial level, we’re also given us our first look at her new bangs. Secondly, we get a glimpse of her adoptive dad, Jim Hopper (David Harbour), going full-on action hero as he breaks through a door into a flaming room, armed and dangerous.

At the end of season 3, Hopper was presumed dead, but we know that he was actually carted away to Russia. The Byers moved away from Hawkins after his apparent demise, taking Eleven with them. The other two pics feature the gang still left in the town. Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Robin (Maya Hawke), The third sees Max (Sadie Sink), Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) are captured investigating in a creepy location, while four kids are riding their bikes at night in the fourth. Three of them are clearly Dustin, Lucas and Erica (Priah Ferguson). The other one is likely Mike (Finn Wolfhard), but could also be Will (Noah Schnapp).

Now we can say for sure that the eight-part fourth season of Stranger Things will be hitting Netflix sometime in 2022, no doubt the first quarter of the year if they’re starting the marketing now.