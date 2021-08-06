Watch: Something Is Coming In New Stranger Things 4 Trailer

Stranger Things season 4 has been taking its sweet time in getting here, but with production finally wrapping up, after beginning way back in January 2020, a long-awaited return trip to Hawkins, Indiana is almost on in sight. And this thrilling new promo promises that one heck of a dramatic season awaits us when it debuts on Netflix sometime next year.

The first half of this 40-second teaser, as first shared by Netflix India this Friday morning, recaps the events of the past three seasons of the smash-hit streaming show, before the next 20 seconds then showcase a few tantalizing clips of season 4. “In 2022, the global phenomenon returns,” the trailer reveals. Check it out via the player above.

Those clips include a shot of a distraught Eleven (Mille Bobby Brown) being held back by two officials, a group shot of a bunch of our heroes – namely, Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Robin (Maya Hawke), Max (Sadie Sink), Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) – investigating some dark creepy place and Hawkins’ own sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour) acting like an action hero. Not to mention an eerie shot of a grandfather clock. Anyone got any idea what that means?

New BTS Images Revealed From Stranger Things Season 4 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Most of the main cast is present and correct in this teaser, though we don’t get any new footage featuring the Byers family – i.e. Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapps) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). That’s not too surprising, however, considering they moved away from Hawkins at the end of season 3. But, don’t worry, they definitely will be back. They took Eleven with them, remember, and she’s going to be as much a driving force of this season as ever.

Stranger Things season 4 – which will consist of eight episodes and introduce new cast members including Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower and Robert Englund – is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2022.