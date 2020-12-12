Hayden Christensen Will Reportedly Film Scenes Without Vader’s Helmet In Obi-Wan

The last time we saw Hayden Christensen in Star Wars, he was being clamped into Darth Vader’s armor after coming out on the losing end of his final showdown opposite Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, with his last contribution being the unintentionally hilarious ‘NOOOOOOOO!’ that was dubbed by James Earl Jones.

Now that the actor has been confirmed for a return to a galaxy far, far away in the upcoming Disney Plus exclusive, though, it seems that the recent rumors indicating the show would feature flashbacks to The Clone Wars could be right on the money. After all, if Darth Vader was only going to appear in full costume, then they wouldn’t need Hayden at all, with stuntmen Spencer Wilding and Daniel Naprous suiting up for Rogue One and the infamous Sith’s vocals having always been provided by Jones’ sonorous tones.

The latest report on Obi-Wan claims that Christensen’s face will be on full display when he returns, although it isn’t made clear if this factors into any potential flashbacks or we’ll be seeing him in heavy makeup as the extra crispy version who crawled out of Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith. It makes total sense, though, because you could literally have anyone play Darth Vader and it would still connect to the wider Star Wars mythology, so Lucasfilm would only recruit the star of the Prequel Trilogy if they were planning on featuring his visage prominently.

Studio president Kathleen Kennedy has already teased the rematch of the century, and while we all know who comes out on top after Darth Vader and Obi-Wan clash in A New Hope, the series is free to tell whatever story it wants when the former friends duke it out in the gap between Episodes III and IV.